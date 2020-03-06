Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival kicked off Thursday, but some people have major concerns with the threat of the Coronavirus.
The festival brings in about 40,000 people over four days at Sunshine Grove.
“They are in our Walmart they are in our grocery stores, said Darcy Ferneau, who is a life-long resident in Okeechobee.
Ferneau says she has been working the phone the past few days calling the Governor’s Office, Okeechobee County Commissioners and her state representatives pushing to have the festival canceled with the growing threat of the virus.
“We don’t know where all these people are coming from and we don’t know if they’ve been sick, she said.
Dozens of artists will perform at the festival. Bryce Cooper and Dean Weldon were filling a cooler with ice Thursday afternoon after driving from Orlando.
“You can’t worry about something like that when you’re going to an event like this you just gotta play it out and see how it goes,” Weldon said.
This week, the Ultra Music Festival in Miami was canceled over Coronavirus concerns.
Okeechobee County says it takes the lead from the Florida Department of Health, and although there was discussion, it was decided the show will go on.
“We have a complete medical facility that has been set up there with a doctor and his staff so if anybody even sniffles ...bam right to the tent,” said Bryant Culpepper, an Okeechobee County Commissioner.
Culpepper also says the demographics between Miami and Okeechobee are different, and he believes everyone will be safe.
“When you start closing everything down that adds to the panic,” Culpepper said.
The commissioner added the festival brings in millions to the local economy and a lot of that money is donated to local charities.
