Plan to make daylight saving time permanent gains support

Bad news folks... we're losing an hour of sleep this weekend.
It's daylight saving time, and that means you have to move your clocks ahead one hour on Saturday night before you go to bed.
"Why do we keep doing this back and forth? It makes no sense. There's no rationale for it," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in an exclusive interview with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Shannon Cake on Friday.
The senator has introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would "make daylight saving time permanent" throughout the entire year, meaning we wouldn't spring forward in March and fall back in November, and we wouldn't have to adjust our clocks.
"I think we have twice as much support now as we did when we started this effort," Rubio said. "It was sort of like a gimmick when it started. Now people take it seriously."
WATCH SENATOR'S INTERVIEW:
The bill, which was introduced to Congress in 2019, has 13 co-sponsors, including eight Republicans and five Democrats.
Rubio said he's confident a majority of senators would approve the plan and President Donald Trump has said he'll sign it into law.
"We're almost at that tipping point," the senator said. "What I prefer is, pick one and let's just do it year-round. Why are we going this back and forth? It makes no sense."
