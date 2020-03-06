1 dead in small plane crash near Boynton Beach home

One person is dead after a small plane crashed Friday behind a Boynton Beach home in the Dos Lagos community.
The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. inside the gated community, located east of Congress Avenue and south of Miner Road.
Boynton Beach resident Kelly Nuccitelli said she was on her way to the gym when she saw the crash.
“I literally looked at to my right and saw a small yellow plane, so distinctive, taking a nose dive,” she told WFLX FOX 29. “You know, like, when you go to an airshow and they take a dive straight down. I literally saw this beautiful, yellow plane going straight down.”
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed into a tree in the backyard of the home shortly after taking off from the Lantana Airport.
Aerial views showed the mangled plane on the ground next to the tree and a swimming pool.
The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.
"I was so hoping I was seeing things," Nuccitelli said.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
