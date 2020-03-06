President Trump scheduled to arrive at PBIA around 4:15 p.m.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive in Palm Beach County Friday evening after spending a large portion of his day visiting Tennessee following this week's deadly tornadoes.
The president will arrive in Nashville around 10 a.m. CT to view the damage that killed 25 people.
Earlier this week, Trump approved federal aid and disaster relief to help with the clean-up efforts that impacted multiple counties in Middle Tennessee.
The president is scheduled to leave Nashville at 1:30 p.m. CT and arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Trump is expect to participate in a roundtable with supporters in Palm Beach on Friday night and also deliver remarks at a dinner fundraiser.
FAA flight restrictions indicate that the president will be in town until Monday afternoon.
