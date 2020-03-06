School security guard accidentally shoots maintenance worker

A security guard at a South Florida school was arrested Thursday after he accidentally shot a maintenance worker in the face.
Julian Suarez, 55, faces a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.
Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Don Prichard said Suarez was in the parking lot of the Sagemont School in Weston shortly after noon Thursday when he accidentally shot the victim in the eye.
Prichard said Suarez, who was a private security guard, was not authorized to have a gun on school campus.
Suarez took the victim to the Cleveland Clinic, dropped him off and then drove home.
The victim's condition was not immediately known.
Suarez was later arrested and booked into the main Broward County jail. His bond was set at $7,500.
