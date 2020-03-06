Should Vulcan salute become new greeting in coronavirus era?

A "Star Trek" actor is endorsing the Vulcan salute as a way to safely greet others amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.
George Takei, who starred as Sulu in the 1960s NBC television series and subsequent movies, shared a meme on his Twitter page Thursday about the proper way to greet someone amid the outbreak.
The meme shows a split image of two shaking hands crossed out and a picture of Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in the series, making the gesture.
Takei's post included a familiar message to Trekkies: "Live long and prosper."
Of course, some people find the Vulcan salute rather difficult. Such was the case for Dr. Leonard McCoy during a scene in the "Journey to Babel" episode.
Live long and prosper, people.
