'Style for Hope' Luncheon held at the Kravis Center

Dress for Success hosted its seventh annual "Style for Hope" Luncheon at the Kravis Center.
The organization provides professional attire for low-income women to support their job-search and interview process.
On Friday, the Style Icon award was given to Lily Pulitzer, and two of her granddaughters were there to accept it.
Also in attendance was Erin Stein, one of Lily’s top print designers, as well as style superstar Carson Kressley.
All three were interviewed by WPTV anchor Kelley Dunn, who emceed the event for the third year in a row.
Scripps Only Content 2020