Treasure Coast community helps Bahamians still struggling after Dorian

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Together with @sneaki_tiki_stuart Restaurant and Bar we're hosting the Abaco Hurricane Relief Party. ALL MONEY RAISED goes toward our Bahama Bungalow Project! Expect surprise celebrity appearances from big names in the music industry and more! We'll have giveaways, auction items, raffles, live music, great food, great drinks and so much more at this unique and fun-filled event. @code_rum will be onsite with a special ABACO BUNGALOW drink! Invite your friends and join us! It's going to be a fantastic event! #projectbahamastrong #fundraiser #hurricanerelief #coderum #sneakitiki #bungalow #bahamas