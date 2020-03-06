Tri-Rail taking approach to handling coronavirus concerns

On a daily bases, Tri-Rail has 15,000 riders. The train stops at 18 stations from Magnolia Park to Miami International Airport. In fact, in 2019 the rail system had their highest ridership ever. Now, Tri-Rail is taking a proactive approach to handling coronavirus concerns.
"Re-doubling our efforts to disinfect our equipment, our trains, and our stations," Steve Abrams, the executive director of Tri-Rail said.
Abrams says Tri-Rail has a train yard in Hialeah and West Palm Beach. He says the cleaning will be ongoing during the day.
"So we'll actually send cleaning crews onto the trains through the course of the day to do touch up work. The major cleaning and disinfecting will take place in the yards," he said.
Some passengers are also taking their own steps. While others say they appreciate the rail system's efforts.
"They're doing alright you can only do so much," Vernon Little said.
Brightline is increasing disinfecting their trains, adding additional hand sanitizer stations and using disposable cleaning supplies.
As for Palm Tran, they're asking riders to take steps like washing their hands and other recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
How long will the increased disinfecting go on? Tri-Rail says they don't know where this virus is going but they'll stick with it for as long as it takes.
Scripps Only Content 2020