Dr. Jill Biden campaigns for her husband in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Early voting started Saturday ahead of the Florida primary, and candidates are wasting no time focusing on the Sunshine State.
“This week has been a whirlwind,” said Dr. Jill Biden.
After a successful Super Tuesday and building a delegate lead, the Biden camp is looking ahead to Florida with Dr. Jill Biden stumping for her husband, Joe Biden, in Boca Raton.
“There’s nothing more important in our democracy, or the future of our nation, than giving our children the kind of quality schools they deserve, and we’re falling short,” Dr. Biden said.
Biden spoke in front of dozens of educators and retired teachers Saturday morning. The former second lady has been a teacher for more than 35 years, and she was in the classroom teaching English at a community college in northern Virginia while her husband served two terms as Vice President.
“Joe hears us and his plan doesn’t come from think tanks and politicians, it comes from listening to educators,” Dr. Biden said.
Dr. Biden took a leave this semester to crisscross the country as her husband works to fight off Sen. Bernie Sanders to try and lock in the Democratic nomination. Biden told the crowd her husband will support struggling Title 1 schools by tripling funding, and he will double the number of school psychologists.
“He’s going to pay educators competitive salaries, increase career opportunities and help them pay off their student debt,” she said. “When Joe wins, the Secretary of Education will be an educator.”
Biden also took time to shake hands and snap photos, and promised the teachers they will have a voice if her husband wins the White House.
“Educators, teachers, this is our time…this is our moment,” she said.
Dr. Biden will also make stops in Miami, Orlando and Tampa this weekend, then she heads to Missouri. The campaign says the Vice President will also be coming to South Florida before the primary on March 17.
