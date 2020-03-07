Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus
MIAMI (AP) — Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state. Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida and on the East Coast. The Florida Department of Health said late Friday seven people in Florida have now tested positive for the virus. It says the two who died were people in their 70s who had traveled overseas, one a man with underlying health issues in Florida's Panhandle and the other an elderly Fort Myers area individual. The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16, including 13 in Washington state and one in California.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US
Coronavirus concerns stalls cruise ship off California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Grand Princess is forbidden to dock in San Francisco. State and federal officials say they are working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test the 3,500 people aboard. The passengers could be quarantined on land, although President Trump said Friday he would rather they remain aboard. Sixteen people in the United States have died from the virus, including two deaths that were announced Friday in Florida.
AP-US-SCI-SPACE-STATION
SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched another load of station supplies for NASA and nailed its 50th rocket landing. The Falcon rocket blasted off late Friday with 4,300 pounds of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Both the booster and the Dragon capsule en route to a Monday rendezvous with the space station are recycled from previous flights. It's the 20th station delivery for SpaceX. And it's the 50th successful touchdown of a SpaceX booster following liftoff, either on land or at sea.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The new coronavirus has the nation’s jails and prisons on high alert. The fear that COVID-19 will spread through vast inmate populations has prompted the mass sanitizing of jail cells and intensified prisoner screenings. So far, there haven't been any reported cases of the virus in any jails or prisons in the U.S. But more people are incarcerated per capita here than in any other country in the world. Prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MUSIC FESTIVAL
Miami cancels large Hispanic music festival over coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — Officials are canceling a large Hispanic music festival in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood citing fears that crowded events could spread coronavirus more widely. The decision was announced Friday, a day after Miami officials said concerns about the virus led them to cancel another popular music festival that attracts tourists to South Florida. Calle Ocho Music Festival was scheduled for Sunday to feature live music from Latino artists throughout several stages along 20 blocks. Ultra is the other music festival that was canceled. It draws tens of thousands to Miami's downtown Bayfront Park.
TAX CUTS-FLORIDA
Florida House passes $193M tax cut package
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A $193 million tax cut package was passed by the Florida House. The bill passed on a 97-16 vote Friday. It would provide tax breaks on cell phone bills, a commercial rent sales tax and aviation fuel, among other items. It would also create a seven-day sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies and a three-day sales tax holiday for clothing and school supplies. Some Democrats opposed the package, saying it would provide millions in cuts for corporations and only save Florida families a few dollars.
AP-FL-XGR-PANIC-BUTTONS
After Parkland tragedy, Florida Senate OK's panic buttons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two years after the Parkland school shootings, Florida lawmakers are close to sending Gov. Ron DeSantis legislation requiring panic buttons at schools. The system would help schools more quickly summon help during life-threatening emergencies. On Friday, the Senate unanimously approved a bill dubbed "Alyssa's Law" for one of the slain students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The House was also poised to approve the bill but did not take up the measure Friday. If signed into law, the bill would establish an electronic link between schools, law enforcement and other first responders. New Jersey put in place a similar system last year.
TRUMP-MEDAL OF FREEDOM
Trump to honor retired pro golfers with Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is honoring a pair of retired pro golfers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's the highest honor the president can give to a civilian. The White House says Annika Sörenstam and Gary Player will receive the honors during a White House ceremony on March 23. Both are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Both also joined Trump for a round of golf on his private club in northern Virginia last fall. Trump awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods last year after Woods claimed his fifth Masters title.
BODIES SWITCHED
Parents sue after daughters' bodies switched after car crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The parents of two teenagers killed in a car crash say their bodies were misidentified and switched. They have filed lawsuits against the Florida Highway Patrol, funeral homes and others. The lawsuits follow a July 29 crash in the Pensacola area involving four friends. Two of them were killed: 18-year-old Deleigha "Leigha" Gibson and 15-year-old Samara Cooks. Despite their age difference and different physical characteristics, according the lawsuits their identities were switched. The lawsuit also says one was also an organ donor and one was not, leading to a mix-up in harvesting organs.
SCHOOL BUS SAFETY
Not stopping for Florida school buses could be more costly
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill that would double the penalties for not stopping for a school bus picking up or dropping off passengers is heading to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Senate unanimously passed the bill Friday. A first offense for passing a school bus displaying a stop sign would rise from $100 to $200. A second offense within five years could result in a driver license suspension between 180 days and one year. Passing a stopped bus on the side where children exit would rise from $200 to $400 for a first offense.