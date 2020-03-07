New Riviera Beach police chief shares his vision

Riviera Beach's top cop Nathan Osgood is two weeks on the job since he's taken over. He says he has expectations and a new direction for his department that's committed to being tough on crime.
"We're going to send a message to the criminals, to the hardened criminal our police officers will come after you," he said.
The chief says there are serious issues to tackle within the community, theft, drugs and violent crimes.
"We have a lot of crime in the city it is our responsibility to eradicate the crime to lower crime to make our citizens feel safe," he said.
Osgood oversees a force of 120-130 sworn. He says trust and confidence in his officers is critical. It's been two years since Chief Clarence Williams retired, 67 officers had voted no confidence in the now-retired chief.
Osgood says trust is earned over time with his officers and the community.
"We need to own it and do it well. We need to be accountable to the people, to the community and we need to be accountable to ourselves. Our management team including me on down none of us are above the law," he said.
The chief says he's looking to earn the trust through community policing.
"Maybe coffee with a cop, maybe we can have a 5k, go to homeowner associations, even to the simple part of driving down the street, get out the car and say hello," he said.
