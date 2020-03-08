April and May Honor Flights to Washington D.C. postponed

STUART, Fla. -- Southeast Florida Honor Flight has announced they are postponing their scheduled April 11 and May 30 Honor Flights to Washington D.C. as a precautionary measure over coronavirus concerns.
Both of the one-day trips of honor, each scheduled with 80 local WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans, will be canceled to avoid possible infection of the veterans, who are in the highest risk population.
The organization says their Honor Flight trips include constant handshakes and hugs by appreciative Americans throughout the day, which are not advised currently to avoid possible infection.
The Center for Disease Control advises that people over 60 years of age and those with underlying health issues "strongly consider avoiding activities that involve large crowds, such as traveling by airplane."
The April and May flights will be rescheduled to September 26 and October 24.
Honor Flight is a 501c3, non-profit, 100% volunteer organization created solely to honor America's veterans for their service and sacrifices by flying them to Washington, DC to visit and reflect at their memorials.
