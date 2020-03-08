Benefit for boy battling rare brain disease held in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Kids are coming together to show their support for 4-year-old Jordan Ogman, a Boca Raton boy who is fighting for his life.
He was diagnosed with a rare genetic brain disease last September.
Since then his family has been racing against the clock to beat this fatal disease.
They've been working with scientists at the University of Florida who are making advancements in gene therapy research with hopes of finding a cure.
On Sunday his friends and their families held a "Kids 4 Jordan" fundraiser at Canyon Trails in Boynton Beach.
It's one of the many events they've held to rally around the Ogmans during their difficult journey.
For more information on how to help Jordan and his family, visit:
