Coronavirus screenings in place at VA Medical Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Enhanced COVID-19 (coronavirus) screenings are in place at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center's main campus.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said in a release, "All Veterans who have symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) should call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400 for triage and instruction prior to coming to the medical center or clinics. The safest place for you, unless you may require hospitalization, is home."
RELATED: Latest news on coronavirus
Entry points to the VA Medical Center are limited to the Blue Heron and Military Trail entrances.
The Military Trail entrance will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Blue Heron entrance will only be open 6am to 9am Monday through Friday.
Staff will be conducting screenings on all individuals entering the campus through those entry points with thermometers.
They advise patients should plan to arrive at the facility at least 1-2 hours before their appointment times.
Scripps Only Content 2020