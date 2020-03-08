Former WPTV news anchor honors sister's memory with book

JUPITER, Fla. -- A former WPTV news anchor hosted her first book storytelling event in memory of her sister on Saturday.
Miranda Khan read to kids at the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter.
The book titled "The Blossoms of Floraland" was started by Miranda's sister Meredith several years ago. Meredith died by suicide before she could complete the children's book.
Miranda finished her sister's book in her memory and at the same time is raising awareness about suicide.
The book is about being kind to others.
“Words cannot even express how I feel right now. This is without a doubt, one of the happiest days of my life. Really is and I am so excited to share her vision with all these kids all these beautiful kids and all my friends that have come out to support me in this journey,” Miranda said.
Saturday would have been Meredith's 40th birthday.
