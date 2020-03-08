Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals just 1:02 apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 5-3. Cedric Paquette, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored as Tampa Bay ended Boston’s four-game winning streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for the Lightning. David Pastrnak got his 48th goal for the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly also scored. Tuukka Rask had 20 saves.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State clinched its first ACC regular-season title in school history with an 80-62 victory over Boston College. The Seminoles had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over Louisville. FSU will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament and looks to claim its first title since 2012. Derryck Thornton scored 13 points for Boston College.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 6 Kentucky rallied from 18 points down to stun Florida 71-70 on Saturday. The shorthanded Wildcats needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months. Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks missed a driving layup in the waning second and Montgomery's tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket. Scottie Lewis scored a career-high 19 for Florida, which led the entire game until 11.8 seconds left.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton of England is leading the Arnold Palmer Invitational by two shots. More than that, he survived. That wasn't easy on the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years. Hatton shot a 73, which felt a lot better than it was. The average score was nearly 76, the highest since the second round in 1983. Rory McIlroy was pleased with his 73, mainly because he was still only two shots behind. Marc Leishman shot a 72 and also was two shots behind. Only one player broke par. That was Max Homa, who shot 70 in the morning.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Backup goalie Chris Driedger stopped 33 shots, Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers broke their eight-game home losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. On a night when Roberto Luongo's number 1 was retired, the former Florida goalie gave the team a pep talk during a pregame ceremony — and the Panthers took it to heart. Lucas Wallmark, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, which moved three points behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers are also three points out of a wild-card spot. Jake Evans scored and Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves for the Canadiens.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Roberto Luongo wore the No. 1 jersey primarily because he thought the number signified being the best at everything. For the Florida Panthers, there was never anyone better. And now, his No. 1 is the first to hang in the Panthers’ rafters forever. Luongo’s jersey was officially retired by the Panthers on Saturday night, the first player in team history to get that distinction. It happened in a pregame ceremony before Florida took on the Montreal Canadiens, the team from Luongo’s hometown and a most fitting visitor for the event.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Baseball teams are taking extra precautions at spring training complexes amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Giants, Nationals, A's and other teams are taking Major League Baseball's recommendation and pre-signing cards and baseballs to hand out to fans, cutting down on interactions around the ballpark. At the Giants' complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, stadium personnel disinfected railings shortly before fans arrived for an afternoon game against the White Sox, and the team is spending extra time sanitizing around the clubhouse and other facilities. Players say precautions haven't had much effect yet on their plans and routines, but they're aware the situation is changing quickly.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 16 points, Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 16 rebounds and the No. 22 Florida State women upsets No. 4 Louisville 62-60 to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for only the second time in school history. Of Louisville's four losses this season, two have come at the hands of Florida State. The Seminoles also upended Louisville last month 67-59 behind 25 points and 13 rebounds from Gillespie. Dana Evans had 16 points to lead Louisville in this one. The Seminoles' only other appearance in the title game came in 2015 when they lost to top-seeded Notre Dame.