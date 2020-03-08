Penn. man who visited Palm Beach Co. tests positive for coronavirus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner and officials with the county and the Florida Department of Health addressed the public on Sunday afternoon regarding possible effects of coronavirus in Palm Beach County.
Mayor Kerner said, "At this time there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Palm Beach County."
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that one individual who attended a conference held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach on February 28, 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
That individual was in the Biogen vendor booth in the exhibitor's area only on Friday, February 28, 2020.
The Florida Department of Health advises that only individuals who were in close contact with that individual at the Biogen vendor booth at the conference on February 28 would be affected.
There is no disruption of services at the convention center.
