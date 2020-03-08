Salon helps JARC gala participants get ready for a big night

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- People from JARC, an organization that specializes in helping extraordinary people lead ordinary lives, received a makeover at the Peter Coppola Salon in Boca Raton ahead of the 34th annual gala at the West Boca Country Club on Sunday.
JARC has been coming to the salon for the past 4 years to get ready for the big event and the stylists say this means so much to them every year.
“These are the best people you’ll ever meet. We look forward to this all year. You’ll never meet a more fun, kind, loving bunch of people in all your life and this is why we do what we do,” said stylist Kat Thurman.
The event is themed after the classic board game "Monopoly" and WPTV's Michael Williams will serve as emcee.
