Boca Raton raises concerns with new Glades Road interchange

Major changes are being proposed to one of Boca Raton’s busiest stretches of road.
FOX 29 has previously reported on the Florida Department of Transportation’s plan to create a diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95.
The interchange would shift drivers to the left side of the road when driving over I-95, reducing the number of turns and stops.
The city of Boca Raton has concerns about safety and the impact the interchange will have on Glades Road.
The city said the Glades and Airport Road intersection is one of the busiest intersections in the city.
Councilman Andy Thompson said the city is worried the DDI interchange is not safe and could be confusing.
"Our concern is people will drive onto the wrong side when they shouldn’t be," said Thompson.
Another concern raised by the city is changes the FDOT made from an original 2016 plan. The city thought the FDOT was constructing a flyover bridge from Glades Road to I-95 to avoid Airport Road. The DDI does not have the flyover and would not reduce the traffic at the intersection.
During Monday’s City Council workshop, council members and city staff agreed they need more information from the FDOT about the traffic patterns and the full impact the interchange will have.
"We need to be able to understand this the best we can and I think we should have a chance to have our input heard," said Thompson.
The FDOT plans to be back to present to the City Council in May, but city officials worry their concerns will not be heard before the FDOT makes a presentation in April to the Federal Highway Administration.
