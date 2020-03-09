Death investigation in unincorporated Fort Pierce

March 9, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 3:43 PM

St. Lucie County deputies are on the scene of a death investigation in unincorporated Fort Pierce on Monday.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said his agency responded to the 600 block of S. Market Avenue and found a deceased male.

Detectives are now following up on leads and looking for witnesses.

"This is a heavy industrial area, lot of businesses, a lot of industry," said Sheriff Mascara. "They're canvasing the area, looking for videos."

The sheriff said if you saw anything suspicious in the area between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, or know what happened, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

