St. Lucie County deputies are on the scene of a death investigation in unincorporated Fort Pierce on Monday.
Sheriff Ken Mascara said his agency responded to the 600 block of S. Market Avenue and found a deceased male.
Detectives are now following up on leads and looking for witnesses.
"This is a heavy industrial area, lot of businesses, a lot of industry," said Sheriff Mascara. "They're canvasing the area, looking for videos."
The sheriff said if you saw anything suspicious in the area between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, or know what happened, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
