Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton looked as though he was about to lose his mind. He ended up winning the tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bay Hill was the most demanding test this side of a major, and the 28-year-old Englishman proved up to the challenge on Sunday. After a double bogey on No. 11 dropped his lead to one shot, Hatton held his nerve. He made seven pars, and that was enough for a 2-over 74 and a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman. Hatton won for the fifth time around the world, and the first time on the PGA Tour.