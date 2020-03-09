John Kerry to campaign for Joe Biden in South Florida

Early voting is underway in Florida and the Democratic presidential candidates are wasting no time trying to get ahead.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry will stump for former Vice President Joe Biden in South Florida Monday.
Kerry will begin the day at a home in Boca Raton for a campaign organizing event at 9 a.m. From there, he will go to Ft. Lauderdale and Aventura to help open two new campaign offices for Biden.
Kerry will wrap up his time in South Florida in Miami, where he will be part of a discussion on Latin America policy.
Kerry’s visit follows Dr. Jill Biden, who also campaigned for her husband in Boca Raton over the weekend. She spoke with a group of educators and retired teachers.
The most recent polls suggest Biden will win Florida’s primary. His campaign says the former Vice President will visit South Florida before the primary on March 17, but has not specified when or where he will be.
