Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA THEME PARKS
Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state's biggest industry so far. George Ague leads a tourism promotion agency for Orlando and says there have only been a handful of inquiries about the virus by people planning trips to central Florida. But that could change at any moment. With spring break around the corner, cancellations could be devastating during one of the busiest times of the year in the Sunshine State. Theme parks in Asia have closed because of the virus. Orlando park officials say they're adding more hand sanitizers and monitoring the situation.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
Officials set to receive thousands from ship hit by virus
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus. Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine. More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries. The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-REGAL PRINCESS
Cruise docks at Florida post after virus test of 2 staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A cruise ship held off Florida's coast while two crew members were tested for the new coronavirus has docked at a port. The Regal Princess was to have docked Sunday morning in Port Everglades, but pulled into the port around 10 p.m. Princess Cruises said the test results came back negative. The two staffers had transferred weeks ago from the ship Grand Princess in California, where nearly two dozen aboard tested positive for the virus. Princess Cruises said the two crew members didn't exhibit any symptoms and were past the 14-day incubation period.
BUDGET-EDUCATION
Florida lawmakers work late into the weekend on state budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are still trying to hash out the final details of a spending plan that will top $91 billion. Lawmakers were still swapping offers Sunday night. The one thing that's clear is that negotiations will not be complete in order to finish the annual 60-day legislative session on time. The session is supposed to end Friday, but lawmakers have already said they'll need more time.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOMES
Nursing homes face unique challenge with coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — The new coronavirus is posing a special challenge for nursing homes and other facilities that provide care for the elderly. Staff members are trying to strike a balance between protecting a particularly vulnerable population from illness and allowing their loved ones to visit. Some have started screening visitors before allowing them in. The federal government is now focusing all nursing home inspections on infection control, singling out facilities in cities with confirmed cases and those previously cited for not following protocol.
SWAMP BODIES-FLORIDA KILLINGS
Police: Man killed sleeping couple, buried bodies in swamp
HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man fatally shot a couple while they slept and then asked his stepdaughter to help bury the bodies in a swamp. Polk County Sheriff Grady says they learned of the killings amid reports that 19-year-old Amberlyn Nichols was trying to sell the dead man's truck for $200. When authorities questioned her, the sheriff said she told them her stepfather Todd Jackson killed Raymond and Crystal Cline while they slept and then asked her and her boyfriend to help clean up the crime scene and dump the bodies. Todd Jackson was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Florida have died. The deaths are the first on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak in the U.S. The Florida Department of Health said Saturday that nine people have now tested positive for the virus. It says the two who died were people in their 70s who had traveled overseas, one a man with underlying health issues in Florida's Panhandle and the other an elderly Fort Myers area individual. The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16, including 13 in Washington state and one in California.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
California prepares to dock cruise ship with 21 virus cases
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland are seeking to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship with at least 21 cases of the new coronavirus will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine. The Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries is expected to dock in Oakland, in the east San Francisco Bay, on Monday. The governor says those who need acute medical care or hospitalization will come off first in a process that could take up to three days. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the virus hit 21 on Sunday. As testing increased, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500.
FLORIDA BUDGET
Florida lawmakers head into budget talks to bridge $1.4B gap
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are spending the weekend at the state Capitol in Tallahassee to bridge a $1.4 billion gap between two competing budget proposals. House and Senate negotiators began conferring in committees on Saturday and were expected to work through the weekend to reconcile their differences. In addition to including money for 3% raises for state workers, both chambers have agreed to authorize hundreds of millions of dollars to raise the minimum pay for new teachers, as well as give other teacher raises. Negotiators say they are allocating $25 million to help the state respond to the new form of Coronavirus, which has already killed two in Florida.
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
Florida lawmakers face budget hurdles in final sprint
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are facing significant hurdles in their sprint to adjourn on time. In fact, it remains unclear whether the Legislature can adjourn as scheduled because of policy and budget differences. Entering what is supposed to be the final week of its 2020 session, the Legislature still has a substantial list of bills stacked on its agenda, including the task of accommodating Gov. Ron DeSantis in his quest to adopt an employment eligibility system known as E-Verify. But the Legislature's only true mandate is to deliver a balanced budget. A $1.4 billion gap between proposals produced by the House and Senate threatens to prolong this year's session.