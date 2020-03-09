LIVE: President Trump to speak on coronavirus

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:
WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus has drawn closer to President Donald Trump himself.
On Monday, several of his congressional confidants placed themselves in quarantine, including one who traveled with him on Air Force One.
While intent on projecting calm, Trump has lashed out about the plunging stock market and convened a meeting of his top economic advisers to address what to do about it.
Meanwhile the number of Republican lawmakers who announced they were isolating themselves because of possible exposure to the virus grew to five. One of them is Rep. Matt Gaetz, who flew with Trump from Florida on Monday.
Trump was set to hold a press briefing Monday at 6:30 p.m.
