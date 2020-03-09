LIVE: Stocks plummet sharply on Wall Street

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Trading has resumed on Wall Street Monday morning after stocks plummeted sharply at the opening bell and trading was stopped for 15 minutes.
A so-called circuit breaker was triggered when the Dow Jones dropped 1,884 points, or 7 percent.
A circuit breaker is a financial regulatory device that prevents stock market crashes from happening.
The steep drop followed similar falls in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped by more than 7 percent.
The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11 percent.
Oil prices are down about 20 percent, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Bond yields sank to new lows.
WPTV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Scripps Only Content 2020