2 people injured in Fort Pierce shooting

Fort Pierce police said a man and woman were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to shooting activity around 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of N 32nd St.
Police said both victims were transported to a local hospital.
Detectives are following up on leads and working to identify the shooter, police said.
Contact Detective Jasmine Mojica in the office at 772-467-6905, on her cellphone at a 772-302-4807 or after hours at 772-467-6800 if you can help in the case.
If you would like to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 800-273-TIPS (8477).
