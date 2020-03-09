Pilot killed in Boynton Beach plane crash identified

Police have identified the pilot who was killed when a small plane crashed into a Boynton Beach backyard Friday.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater identified the victim as John Pardillo, 67, of Miami.
The crash occurred Friday afternoon in the Dos Lagos community, located east of Congress Avenue and south of Miner Road.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed into a tree in the backyard of the home shortly after taking off from the Lantana Airport.
Pardillo was the only person on the plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the probable cause of the crash.
