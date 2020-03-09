Postmates begins ‘non-contact’ option as coronavirus spreads

People can now select the contact-free option in the Postmates app. (Source: Postmates, CNN)
March 9, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 5:12 PM

(CNN/Gray News) – If the coronavirus outbreak has you worried about being around other folks, grocery delivery company Postmates has a new option for customers worried about the disease.

It's contact-free delivery.

People can now select it on the app.

“Today we’re launching Drop-off Options—a brand new way to receive your deliveries,” Postmates tweeted. “Choose to meet your Postmate at the door, curbside, or go non-contact and have your delivery left at the door.”

Coronavirus spreads mainly through close person-to-person contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

