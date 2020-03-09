Seminoles score highest ranking since 1972

Florida State has garnered its highest ranking in basketball since the Apollo 17 orbiter began its return to earth nearly five decades ago.
The Seminoles (26-5, 16-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped three spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press poll Monday after winning their first ACC regular-season title in program history.
It is Florida State’s highest ranking since December 1972, when the Seminoles started the 1972-73 season No. 2 in the country.
Florida State has won six of its last seven games and finished 16-0 at home this season, including an 80-62 victory against Boston College in the final regular-season game.
The Seminoles, led by ACC coach of the year Leonard Hamilton, earned the top seed and a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. They’ll face the winner of the Clemson-Miami game in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
