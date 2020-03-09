Woman shot and killed in western Boynton Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting Monday morning in western Boynton Beach.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Fairway Lakes Dr., in the Aberdeen Development.
PBSO said when deputies arrived they found a woman who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound and a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
PBSO said a further investigation determined for unknown reasons the man shot the woman.
Once the man is released from the hospital, PBSO said he will face homicide charges.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
