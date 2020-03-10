Another CareerSource Palm Ceach County board member criticized

New criticism is being aimed at the taxpayer-funded agency that matches job seekers with local employers.
WPTV Contact 5 first broke the news that CareerSource's board Chairman-elect in Palm Beach County stepped down amid anti-Semitic claims.
Two words, protesting the audio taping of last week's meeting of members of CareerSource's board of directors landed former Chairman-elect Kenneth KIrby In trouble.
From audio recorded at the meeting obtained by Contact 5, you can hear Kirby say the words, "Sieg Heil."
"It's an obvious reference to Nazi Germany and the fascism," saId Josephine Gon, a spokesperson for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. "There are no positive connotations with that term."
Gon said no matter what Kirby Intended, he never should have said, “SIeg HeIl” at a public meeting.
“What we don’t want to happen Is a normalIzatIon of thIs," saId Gon. “ThIs needs to be unacceptable under any cIrcumstance.”
Kirby resigned Monday night writing, "I was tryIng to provoke a response- I got one."
He was upset over an outside review of CareerSource Palm Beach County that found poor record keeping at meetings. As a result, the state mandated all future meetIngs be recorded.
Our Contact 5 investigation began when we got a copy of an emaIl to a couple of board members sent from CareerSource InterIm PresIdent JulIa Dattolo.”
In addition to criticizing Kirby, Dattolo claimed Board Member George Elmore threatened to fIre her over personnel moves.
Dattolo says Elmore worried about the future of a CareerSource AfrIcan-AmerIcan executive In Belle Glade whom he called "that black boy out west.”
By phone, Elmore responded “I’m in my 90’s and I call everybody ‘boy’ or ‘gIrl.’”
County mayor DavId Kerner saId Elmore has a record of supporting minorities at CareerSource, and said he talked with Elmore about his choice of words.
“I appreciate what you were trying to accomplish,” Kerner recounts, “But it's probably, it's not appropriate to say It that way, especially when there are those racial undertones.”
Kerner says he did not ask for Elmore’s resignation because he says Elmore's record of helping promote minorities at CareerSource Palm Beach County.
But all of this takes place after the sudden resignation of former agency President Steve CraIg last month.
CareerSource workers complaIned CraIg harassed women and drank on the job, accusations that CraIg denies.
