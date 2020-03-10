CareerSource PBC: committee member resigns Monday

A member of the CareerSource Palm Beach County Executive Committee resigned Monday after comments he made at a meeting last Thursday and allegedly gave a Nazi salute.
In an audio recording, committee member Ken Kirby asks what would happen if a member objected to the meeting being recorded. When explained the objection would be noted but the taping would continue, Kirby can be heard saying, "Seig Heil."
According to an email sent by Julia Dattolo, the interim President & CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County to David Talley, Chair of the Board of Directors for CareerSource Palm Beach County, Kirby "clicked his heels loudly, [and] raised his arm in a Nazi salute," while saying making the comment. Others in attendance at the meeting confirmed Dattolo's description of Kirby's behavior.
Contact 5 reached out to Kirby for comment. He has not returned our call. Kirby was also slated to take of the board of directors for CareerSource Palm Beach County as the Chairman elect.
"This behavior is not to be tolerated by anyone, EVER," Dattolo wrote Talley. Contact 5 reached out to Talley, and we have not heard back from him. Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner and two others were included in the email as well.
Contact 5 has learned the recordings only began recently because of poor record-keeping at prior meetings.
Kerner told Contact 5 in an interview the comments were both "disgusting" and "offensive," adding "it’s concerning that someone could thing that those comments are OK to say for a government official."
"I think that an apology to the organization and the clients that they strive to serve is in order, and I hope he can walk away from this having learned something about how actions and words are both powerful things," Kerner said.
"I cannot see how our organization will be allowed to move forward with them on the committee as well as the board," Dattolo writes in the email.
The Executive Committee last met on March 5 to discuss its search for a permanent President and CEO after Robert "Steve" Craig retired last month.
Craig stepped down after allegations of harassment and internal investigations, and Dattolo was selected to replace Craig as interim President and CEO until a permanent replacement is selected.
CareerSource Palm Beach County is the county's job creation non-profit, helping local businesses and job seekers.
READ THE RESIGNATION LETTER HERE:
Ken Kirby Resignation Letter by Contact 5 on Scribd
