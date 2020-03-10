Cocaine smuggled in golf clubs

Drug smugglers went to new lengths to get their drugs into the U.S.
Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted nine golf clubs at a mail facility in Miami on Monday.
The clubs, which came from Colombia and were destined for New York, had cocaine stuffed into their shafts.
One of the shafts was drilled and contained a white powder inside, which tested positive as cocaine.
The total weight of cocaine was 1.14 pounds, according to CBP officials.
"Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless and creative in their attempts to smuggle drugs by any means into the U.S." said Christopher Maston, CBP Port Director of Field Operations at Miami International Airport. "Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our communities."
To report suspicious activity to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, call 1-800-BE-ALERT.
