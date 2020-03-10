Couple attacked in pursuit of two bicycles they were riding

A couple head out for a leisurely bike ride from their home in Lake Worth Beach only to be fighting for their lives just blocks away. They say they were attacked for their bikes they were riding.
They left the house and took 13th toward Federal Highway to get over to East Lake Worth.
"Before I knew it I felt somebody grab my shoulder, say 'give me F-ing bike' and they punched me," Roberto Aloi said.
He says, he got off his bike and the fight was on.
"We were right in the intersection fighting. There were cars that were stopped, people watching, my girlfriend was screaming," he said.
Aloi’s girlfriend said she didn’t know what was happening.
“First well it surprised me,” she said.
Burris says the guy went wild.
“I feel very like helpless. I have no way of asking for help because I was just people would drive by and not stop,” she said.
Aloi says he tried to tell the guy to leave.
"I’m motioning call the police, pleading. As I'm doing that I would get hit, fight him some more. He just kept coming over and over,” he said.
Roberto says eventually a palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy showed up.
In a probable cause affidavit, the deputy asked Alejandro Ramos Agosto, “So what’s up man?” In response he shrugged his shoulders and then calmly uttered, 'I wanted a better bike.' He was later booked in the Palm Beach County Jail on a robbery charge.
Roberto says, the situation isn’t over.
"I hope to see him in court. I'm going to be pressing charges,” he said.
The affidavit goes on to say, the bike that Ramos approached Roberto on was also stolen but earlier that day.
