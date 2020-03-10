Daughter arrested after mom goes missing in Vero Beach

The adopted daughter of a missing woman has been arrested in Vero Beach.
Carmelina Kohler was last seen by her husband Monday. Authorities say Carmelina and her adopted daughter Crystal Marie Kohler were heading to a nail salon on 12th Street and US 1.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says Crystal returned to their home in Carmelina's blue van without Carmelina.
Authorities say Carmelina's phone was found on 27th Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, but she had no reason to be there.
Crystal was arrested and charged with Grand Theft Auto and driving with a suspended license.
Carmelina is still missing. She is described as 5'7'' tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has shoulder length red and brown hair. The van she was driving is a 2018 Blue Chrysler Pacifica with the Florida license plate MATLAA.
If you have any information about her disappearance, you're asked to contact Detective Hurley at 772-978-6240.
Scripps Only Content 2020