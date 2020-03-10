Deputies: Man, 78, killed woman in financial dispute

A 78-year-old man was arrested Monday after he fatally shot a woman with whom he was involved in a financial dispute and then tried to shoot himself in the head, deputies said.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Morris Samit shot and killed the woman at a home in the 6800 block of Fairway Lakes Drive near Boynton Beach.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a relative went to the home and heard moaning coming from the master bedroom. When she entered the room, she saw the victim on the floor with blood around her face and called 911.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Samit was also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Delray Medical Center.
According to the affidavit, Samit confessed to shooting the victim while she was sitting in a kitchen chair the night before.
"He then rolled her in the chair to the bedroom and attempted to place her in bed," but the chair got caught on the rug and he wasn’t strong enough to pull her up, the affidavit said.
Samit said he tried until about midnight but then gave up and went to bed, the affidavit said.
The next morning, Samit sent a text to the relative who found the woman to confirm if she was coming over.
"He said he then placed a pillow against his head and tried to shoot himself in the head through the pillow," the affidavit said. "He did this because the gunshot was very loud when he shot (the woman)."
Samit went on to say that he shot her because they had been arguing about their financial situation.
He faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Scripps Only Content 2020