Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is among 51 players from historically black colleges and universities who will take part in an NFL combine at the Miami Dolphins' training facility. The combine will be held March 28 and is for players who were not invited to the NFL scouting combine held in Indianapolis in late February. Francois played at Hampton, an FCS school in Virginia, this past season after being dismissed from the team at Florida State in February 2019. Francois started at Florida State in 2016 and passed for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the 2017 season. He began the 2018 season as the starter under coach Willie Taggart, but persistent off-field issues led to Francois being dismissed.