Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brett Connolly scored early in the third period and Chris Driedger stopped 26 shots, leading the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Aleksi Saarela assisted on both Florida goals, the first two assists of his career. Driedger made his third consecutive start after being held out of the lineup for almost two months with a lower-body injury. He is 2-0-1. Jordan Binnington recorded 32 saves for the Blues and fell to 6-2 in his last eight starts. Florida moved within one point of the idle Carolina Hurricanes for the final playoff spot in the East.
UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Florida State enters the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time in the history of the men's basketball program. Coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles won the regular-season race for the first time since the school joined the league for the 1991-92 season. The five-day tournament starts Tuesday with two first-round games in Greensboro, North Carolina. No. 17 Virginia is the tournament's second seed after surging through February. The top four seeds include No. 10 Duke and No. 15 Louisville. Both the Blue Devils and Cardinals spent time at No. 1 in the Top 25 poll this season.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones of No. 10 Duke has been chosen as the Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball player of the year and defensive player of the year and Leonard Hamilton of regular season champion Florida State as coach of the year. Jones is joined on the All-ACC first team by top rookie Vernon Carey Jr., Jordan Nwora of No. 15 Louisville, John Mooney of Notre Dame and Elijah Hughes of Syracuse. The team is selected by a 75-person selection panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. is questionable for the Southeastern Conference Tournament because of a sprained left wrist. Blackshear is the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder. He injured his wrist during the season finale against Kentucky on Saturday. X-rays were negative, and an MRI showed a sprained ligament. The Wildcats took advantage of Blackshear's absence in the second half, getting 10 offensive rebounds that led to 15 second-chance points. Kentucky overcame an 18-point deficit to win 71-70. Blackshear is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is among 51 players from historically black colleges and universities who will take part in an NFL combine at the Miami Dolphins' training facility. The combine will be held March 28 and is for players who were not invited to the NFL scouting combine held in Indianapolis in late February. Francois played at Hampton, an FCS school in Virginia, this past season after being dismissed from the team at Florida State in February 2019. Francois started at Florida State in 2016 and passed for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the 2017 season. He began the 2018 season as the starter under coach Willie Taggart, but persistent off-field issues led to Francois being dismissed.
UNDATED (AP) — Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Jayhawks received all 65 first-place votes to remain at the top for a third straight week. The past two weeks they have been the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton. Florida State climbed three spots to No. 4 after winning its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. This is FSU's highest ranking since sitting at No. 2 in December 1972. West Virginia and Butler were the week's new additions. Michigan and Penn State fell out of the poll.
UNDATED (AP) — Florida's baseball team is looking like its old self through the first four weeks of the season. The top-ranked Gators are off to a program-record 16-0 start. They are the only unbeaten team in Division I. Last year they won their fewest games since 2013 and didn't make the College World Series for the first time since 2014. This will be the Gators' toughest week so far with games against Florida State and Georgia.