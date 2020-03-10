Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has pulled from decades of experience as a businessman in his response to the coronavirus as he focuses on the economy and urges people to continue traveling and patronizing U.S. businesses. He’s also got a personal financial stake in how the virus plays out — he owns hotels and resorts that could take a big hit if people get too scared and stay at home. Ethics experts are not sure how much Trump's own personal financial interests are shaping his response, but they say even the suspicion that they are influencing policy is damaging to people's trust in the government in times of a crisis.