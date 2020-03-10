Occupied home hit with bullets in Port St. Lucie

No one was hurt, but multiple people were inside a home that was hit by gunfire overnight in Port St. Lucie.
Officers said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of SW Americana St. around 2:07 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said they were notified by a caller inside the home who heard several shots.
After an extensive search of the area, police said they found 14 shell casings.
Police said they later discovered three bullets hit the front and near the garage of the home.
Investigators said they learned that at least three people were inside of the home at the time of the shooting.
When police arrived at the scene, they found no shooter, and no one was hit by the bullets. However, there was damage to the exterior of a home.
Police said they are still gathering facts and the motive for the shooting.
If you have any information about the incident or people involved in the case, contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.
