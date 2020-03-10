Tight race expected for district seat in Jupiter

A town council race in Jupiter is heating up.
The two candidates, Wayne Posner and Cameron May, are vying for the 1st district seat.
For decades, Posner, the incumbent, owned a construction business in town, while his opponent, May, is currently a firefighter for Palm Beach County.
Posner said he spent his first term in office preserving history in Jupiter.
"I voted for saving Fullerton Island, Sawfish Bay, and of course, where we are standing right now. Save Jupiter, they say. We saved history," said Posner.
Posner said he also played a significant role in lowering the millage rate for the town.
"I’m very strong on keeping our taxes down while keeping our services up," said Posner.
May said he’s against large scale developments like Harbourside Place.
"Our access to our beaches and waterways are second to none, and I want to continue to see that," said May. "I don’t want to limit our access to our parks and our beaches in the town. So I don’t want to see development infringe on that."
May is a graduate of Jupiter High School and a parent to a young child with another on the way. He said he’s extremely passionate about the school system and addressing overcrowding concerns at local public schools.
"I want to work with the school board and be a voice for the residents of Jupiter to make sure our classroom sizes and population of our schools comes back down," said May.
Early voting lasts until March 15 and Election Day is March 17. You can count on WPTV NewsChannel 5 to bring you the results.
