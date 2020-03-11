Florida Gov. DeSantis to provide coronavirus update

Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update about coronavirus cases in Florida on Wednesday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at the State Capitol in Tallahassee at 4 p.m.
According to the Florida Department of Health, 26 Florida residents have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and two have died.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic."
A pandemic is defined as an outbreak that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high number of people.
For the latest information about coronavirus in Florida, click here.
