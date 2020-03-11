Italy tour operator says coronavirus not having big impact

The coronavirus has now spread to more than 100 countries and has now been officially called a pandemic.
One of those country’s heavily affected is Italy.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Latest news on coronavirus | Everything you need to know about coronavirus
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte practically locked down his entire country to prevent the spread of the virus. But how is this affecting people traveling to and from Italy?
On Wednesday, WPTV spoke with Nada's Italy Tours , a Delray Beach-based travel agency focused on traveling to Italy.
Owner Nada Vergili said despite the lockdown, people are still booking trips.
“We’ve had some cancellations. We haven’t had a massive amount to be honest with you. We’ve had a few rescheduling of course to a later date this year because, again, I think most people see this as a temporary situation,” said Vergili.
She also advises that anyone planning to travel to Italy to get travel insurance coverage and to read the fine print on cancellation policies for the most important information.
Scripps Only Content 2020