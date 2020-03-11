Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
3 infected at company that greets Florida cruise passengers
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Health says three employees of a company that greets cruise ship passengers have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Officials are urging anyone who recently traveled through Port Everglades to isolate themselves for 14 days if they start experiencing symptoms. Tuesday's advisory says a 69-year-old Broward County woman has tested positive for COVID-19. She's the third employee of Metro Cruise Services to become infected. The advisory asks anyone who passed through the port recently and begins to experience symptoms such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath to isolate themselves and call their health care providers.
Another cruise cleared to dock in Florida after virus tests
MIAMI (AP) — Another Princess cruise ship has been cleared by federal health authorities to dock in Florida after testing of two crew members cleared them of the new coronavirus and a “no sail" order was lifted. A Princess Cruises spokeswoman said Tuesday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the Caribbean Princess permission to enter port after the tests came back negative. The ship is set to dock Wednesday at Port Everglades. Passengers were ordered to remain aboard earlier this week after U.S. authorities were alerted that two crew members had transferred from a Princess ship in California where a guest had tested positive for the new virus.
Man, woman charged with trespassing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman have been arrested after parking and remaining near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida without permission. Palm Beach police say the man and woman were charged Tuesday with trespassing after warning and resisting without violence. Police say the man and woman drove a pickup truck onto the resort's property after being warned not to and then refused to leave. After they were taken into custody, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to make sure the vehicle wasn't dangerous. It was then removed from the property. Trump was not in Florida at the time.
Florida lawmakers OK bill to pay former death row inmate $2M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida death row inmate who spent 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit could soon be compensated more than $2 million. The Legislature sent a bill to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday that would compensate Clifford Williams for the time he served in prison. Williams was convicted of a 1976 Jacksonville murder and was on death row for four years before he was resentenced to life. He was released last year after authorities acknowledged he was innocent.
Coronavirus stokes worry over Florida economy, state budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Worries over the further spread of a coronavirus isn't only prompting concern over the state's economy but is also causing Florida lawmakers to rethink their approach to the state budget. Some of those concerns were voiced by Florida's House Speaker this week when he suggested the virus could trigger a recession. He and other key lawmakers now worry that budget writers should consider a possible downturn in the economy as they finalize the state's spending plan. If so, that could threaten some big-ticket items -- like teacher raises -- now under review by budget negotiators.
As Americans take virus precautions, Trump flouts advice
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been flouting his own government's own advice on the coronavirus outbreak. He continues to shake hands with supporters, hold large events and minimize the threat posed by a virus that has infected more than 115,000 people worldwide. It's a strategy that public health officials warn could sow confusion and undermine efforts to keep people safe. The White House has repeatedly cited Trump's propensity for hand-washing and Trump has joked that he's avoided touching his face so much he's missed it. Trump, at 73, is considered at high risk, although his press secretary says he "remains in excellent health.”
People over coral?: Florida could ban sunscreen bans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An effort by Key West to ban the sale of sunscreen believed to harm coral reefs is on the verge of being overturned. The Florida Legislature sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Tuesday that would prevent local governments from banning sunscreens containing chemicals some researchers say harm reefs. Bill supporters say it's more important to encourage people to protect themselves against skin cancer, but opponents said Key West has the right to protect a valuable resource and that consumers have reef-safe sunscreen options.
Troopers: Teenage bicyclist struck and killed in Florida
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a teenager has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Pasco County. Troopers say 14-year-old Jayden Relyea of New Port Richey was struck by a Jeep Wrangler around 7:24 Tuesday morning. The accident report says he rode through an intersection, where he was hit. He was taken to a hospital and later died. The 61-year-old driver of the Jeep Wrangler was not cited by troopers. No additional details were released.
Florida's athlete compensation bill faces speed bump
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A fast-moving bill to allow student athletes in Florida to hire agents and ink endorsement deal reached has approached a speed bump. And lawmakers are attempted to reconcile differences between their dueling proposals that would block the NCAA from prohibiting student athletes student athletes from profiting from their names and likeness. The Senate had passed its version earlier this week, which the House took up Tuesday and replaced it with its own version that provides health insurance to student athletes. The House is expected to finalize its approval on Wednesday and return the modified legislation back to the Senate.
UCF AD Danny White signs 5-year deal that tops $1M annually
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF athletic director Danny White has signed a five-year contract that will pay him more than $1 million annually. White's salary will start at $1.081 million and increase by 5% every year on the rollover date. The deal includes a $2.5 million buyout if White leaves the school before May 11, 2021. White has helped UCF reach new heights since taking over in 2015. The football program has been one of the nation's best over the last three years, including going undefeated in 2017. The men's basketball team made the NCAA Tournament last year.