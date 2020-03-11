No hand shakes at PBCSD graduation due to coronavirus

Events from festivals like Coachella and SXSW to in-person college classes have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Florida Department of Health said, as of right now, there are no confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, but it's inevitable the virus will arrive here.
The School District of Palm Beach County is taking a proactive stance to combat the coronavirus. The district has implemented enhanced campus kitchen cleaning at all schools for the next 30 days. Out-of-country field trips have been suspended, but what about graduation?
"As of today, we will not cancel any graduations, but we have made the decision to not shake hands at the graduation," said School District of Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy.
