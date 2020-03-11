Police: 2 trespassers arrested at Mar-a-Lago

The Palm Beach Police Department said Tuesday evening two people face trespassing charges after parking and remaining on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property without permission.
In a written statement, police said a man and woman were driving a pickup truck and warned not to enter the property.
However, police said the couple, whose names have not been released, ignored the warning and were later arrested.
Palm Beach police said the sheriff's office bomb squad later responded and cleared the pickup truck.
The vehicle was then removed from the property.
The police department said, "at no time was the community, guests at Mar-a-Lago or Mar-a-Lago staff at risk."
Both of the individuals face charges of trespassing after warning and resisting without violence.
President Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.
