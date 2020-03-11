Police: 15 vehicles burglarized in Palm Beach Gardens

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said 15 vehicles were burglarizing in one area of the city overnight.
Officers said the break-ins occurred in the Evergrene community located off Military Trail and north of Hood Road.
Residents with security cameras are being asked to review their footage to see if the burglaries were caught on camera.
Police said most of the vehicles were unlocked with items left in plain view.
Drivers are reminded to always remove their valuables and lock their vehicles.
Anyone with information or video of the break-ins should call Palm Beach Gardens police at 561-799-4445.
