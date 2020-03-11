State universities in Florida must go to online classes only

All state universities in Florida must switch to online classes as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
That directive was issued Wednesday by the State University System of Florida.
"Effective immediately, all universities will make plans to transition to remote instruction as soon as possible," said spokesperson Renee Fargason in a statement.
For students who have already returned to campus from Spring Break, officials are directing those schools to transition to online classes as soon as possible, and encourage students to return home for at least two weeks. Those schools include:
- University of Florida
- Florida International University
- Florida Polytechnic University
- Florida Gulf Coast University
Schools with students currently on Spring Break or going on Spring Break should direct students not to return to campus for at least two weeks after Spring Break ends. Those schools include:
- Florida State University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
- University of Central Florida
- University of North Florida
- University of South Florida
- University of West Florida
- New College of Florida
State university campuses will remain open and operations will continue, although adjustments will be made.
In addition, all state universities will continue to provide essential services like dining, counseling, health services, and library services, but possibly on a limited or online basis.
