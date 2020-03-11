VIDEO: Mammoth gator in the Everglades

A wildlife photographer had a very close encounter with a massive gator in the Everglades.
Conny Randolph with the Big Cypress Gallery was in the Big Cypress National Preserve this week when a mammoth 10-foot gator named Loosescrew got within feet of her.
Randolph said Loosescrew, also called Snaggletooth, has lived on the property for more than 20 years.
"I'm gonna back up a little bit," Randolph said in the video, shortly before Loosescrew started hissing loudly.
WATCH VIDEO OF GATOR:
Randolph advises people to slowly and carefully give wildlife their space if they approach you.
