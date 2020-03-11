VIDEO: Mammoth gator in the Everglades

VIDEO: Mammoth gator in the Everglades
March 11, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 12:48 PM

A wildlife photographer had a very close encounter with a massive gator in the Everglades.

Conny Randolph with the Big Cypress Gallery was in the Big Cypress National Preserve this week when a mammoth 10-foot gator named Loosescrew got within feet of her.

Randolph said Loosescrew, also called Snaggletooth, has lived on the property for more than 20 years.

"I'm gonna back up a little bit," Randolph said in the video, shortly before Loosescrew started hissing loudly.

WATCH VIDEO OF GATOR:

VIDEO: Massive gator comes within feet of photographer in Everglades

Randolph advises people to slowly and carefully give wildlife their space if they approach you.

An encounter with Loosescrew, aka Snaggletooth. When wildlife approaches, slowly and carefully give them their space. Listen closely to the soft clicking sounds this bull gator makes before he hisses. Video by Conny Randolph

Posted by Everglades Tours by Big Cypress Gallery on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020