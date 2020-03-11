Willis Lease: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) _ Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.
The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $89.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $66.9 million, or $10.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $409.2 million.
Willis Lease shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLFC